NEEMUCH: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday approved the development of several industrial parks to attract investments and generate employment across the state. The meeting, held at Gandhi Sagar, also cleared development projects and financial allocations exceeding Rs 2,700 crore.

Among the major decisions was the approval of an Agro Park spanning 178 hectares at Basai village in Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract investments of Rs 3,200 crore and create employment for more than 14,000 people.

The Cabinet also approved a 3,500-acre Chemical Park at Kurlasi village in Mandsaur under the Centre’s BHAVYA Scheme. The project is expected to bring investments worth Rs 15,000 crore and generate one lakh employment opportunities. A Bio-Pharma Park covering 453 hectares in the Ratlam Investment Region was also cleared, with an estimated investment of Rs 18,000 crore and 25,000 jobs.

In Dhar district, a textile and related industries park at Bhainsola village received approval. Spread across 341.10 hectares, it is expected to attract Rs 6,150 crore in investments and create 35,000 jobs. The Cabinet also sanctioned a Deep-Tech Research and Innovation Park in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 237 crore to promote research in space science, agricultural technology and emerging technologies.

Other decisions included the second phase of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior and a multi-product industrial area in Pandhurna. The government also approved the formation of MP MSME Limited with an initial provision of Rs 10 crore. The infrastructure development scheme for MSMEs will continue for five years with an estimated allocation of Rs 1,507 crore.

In the renewable energy sector, the Cabinet cleared an 800 MW battery energy storage system and a 200 MW floating solar project at Omkareshwar. It also approved a Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre in Ujjain at an estimated cost of Rs 855 crore, expected to generate 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.