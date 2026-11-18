NEEMUCH: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for five eco-tourism projects worth Rs 40.50 crore at Gandhi Sagar, aiming to strengthen tourism infrastructure, attract visitors and create employment opportunities. The projects will be developed on Malasari Island and in Kanghatti village.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Cabinet ministers, performed traditional prayers and aarti on the banks of the Chambal River. The projects are part of the Gandhi Sagar Eco-Tourism Development initiative, which seeks to establish the region as a major tourism destination.

Yadav said the government organised a Destination Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar to highlight the area’s natural beauty and tourism potential. He added that the development of a tent city and expansion of eco-tourism activities would attract more visitors and provide fresh opportunities for local communities.

Highlighting the region’s wildlife diversity, the Chief Minister referred to the cheetah project, endangered vultures and several bird species.

He also discussed the Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, which aims to increase electricity generation capacity nearly 20 times by transferring water between two reservoirs.

Yadav said the project was completed in three years and would strengthen the state’s power availability. He also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s river network, noting that more than 250 rivers flow through the state. Referring to the Chambal’s ancient name, Charmanwati, he stressed the importance of conserving water and protecting natural resources.