GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government has announced seed and fertiliser assistance for tribal farmers cultivating Rabi crops during the 2026‑27 season under its Agricultural Diversification Scheme. The initiative, implemented through the Janjatiya Kalyan Yojana, is expected to benefit 48,190 farmers across 14 tribal districts.

The scheme aims to reduce cultivation costs, improve agricultural productivity and encourage crop diversification in tribal regions. The government has begun distributing seeds and fertiliser kits to eligible beneficiaries, following a similar initiative introduced during the Kharif season.

15.70 lakh helped since 2012

Launched in 2012, the Agricultural Diversification Scheme has benefited approximately 15.70 lakh tribal farmers so far. Under the programme, farmers receive seeds and fertilisers according to their selected crops and the requirements of cultivation on one acre of land.

Seeds by region

For the Rabi season, farmers in districts including Banaskantha, Dahod, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur will receive seeds of wheat, chickpea or maize, along with vegetable seeds. Farmers in southern districts such as Surat, Navsari, Tapi and Valsad will receive seeds for crops including tomato, okra, bottle gourd and cucumber. Fertiliser kits will include PROM, ammonium sulphate and NPK consortia.

Beneficiaries will also receive agricultural training, market linkage support and guidance through phone calls and messages. To improve transparency and simplify access, the Tribal Development Department has introduced an online portal through which applications and approvals are processed digitally.