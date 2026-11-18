CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday launched an online complaint registration facility, allowing citizens to submit complaints without visiting police stations. He also assured strict action against police personnel if investigations establish lapses in recent custodial incidents reported in Thoothukudi and Madurai.

The new electronic Community Service Register (e-CSR) facility is available through the official Tamil Nadu Police website. Complainants will receive electronic acknowledgement receipts after submitting their complaints.

Agarwal said senior officers would monitor complaints converted into First Information Reports (FIRs) and the subsequent action taken. The department is also planning separate online portals for complaints involving mobile phone thefts, two-wheeler thefts and snatching incidents.

Addressing the recent custodial incidents, the DGP said both cases had been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID), with judicial enquiries initiated. CCTV footage from the police stations is available, and strict action will follow if any wrongdoing is established.

He also shared crime statistics, stating that Tamil Nadu recorded 1,306 murders between January 1 and November 15 this year, compared with 1,421 during the corresponding period last year, marking a decline of 115 cases.

On the anti-drug campaign, Agarwal reported increased enforcement, with drug-related cases rising by 74 per cent and arrests increasing by 73 per cent.

The DGP said an Anti-Narcotics Task Force had been established to tackle drug trafficking, particularly along the state’s extensive coastline.