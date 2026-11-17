CHIKKABALLAPURA: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have urged the Karnataka government not to repeal or weaken the state’s anti-conversion and cattle protection laws during the upcoming Belagavi legislative session. They have also demanded the cancellation of a tender issued for separate military-style training for minority students.

A delegation from the Chikkaballapura units of the organisations submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary through the Deputy Commissioner.

Bajrang Dal district coordinator Vinod said the organisations opposed demands made by minority groups at a protest held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru seeking the repeal of the two laws. He criticised statements by KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad supporting changes to the anti-conversion law.

Vinod argued that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, was intended to prevent conversions through force, fraud, inducement or misrepresentation. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s 1977 judgment in the Rev. Stanislaus case.

Religious leader Siddalingayya defended the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, saying it protected farmers’ interests and livestock. He warned that weakening the law could create social tensions.

Bajrang Dal leader Deepak also opposed a reported tender by the Directorate of Minorities for 60 days of military-style training for minority students during 2026–27. He questioned the use of public funds for training restricted to one community and raised concerns about equality under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

The delegation also questioned the involvement of private organisations in conducting such training without direct Army supervision.

VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders warned of a statewide protest if the government decided to withdraw the laws. Gangadhar, Munindra, Naveen, Nagesh and other religious leaders attended the programme.