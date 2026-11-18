MYSURU: The Prajnavanta Nagarika Vedike has urged the government to take stringent legal action against those involved in the illegal storage, transportation and sale of PDS ration rice.

A delegation of the forum visited the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar and submitted a memorandum to the government through Additional Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya, seeking an effective crackdown on the illegal trade.

Forum president Kadakola Jagadeesh said that merely seizing rice and registering cases against those involved in its illegal transportation or storage was not sufficient. Authorities should conduct a comprehensive investigation into the role of every individual involved in the racket and ensure that the guilty are punished in accordance with the law.

He called for special surveillance on habitual offenders and urged the authorities to take measures to permanently put an end to their illegal activities. Such illegal practices could be effectively curbed only if officials discharged their duties impartially, without yielding to political pressure or influence.

Pointing out the need for greater public participation, Jagadeesh said people should not be discouraged from reporting illegal storage and transportation of ration rice due to the absence of an appropriate complaint mechanism or the perception that no action would be taken on their complaints. He urged the government to introduce an exclusive helpline and an effective online complaint mechanism to enable the public to report such activities easily. Officials concerned should immediately conduct spot inspections and initiate appropriate legal action upon receiving complaints. The identity of complainants must also be kept strictly confidential, he stressed.

The government and senior officials of the departments concerned should act immediately and take stringent measures to ensure that ration rice meant for the poor and middle-class families does not fall into the hands of unscrupulous traders, he added.

Forum president Kadakola Jagadeesh, social activist Vikram Iyengar, S.N. Rajesh, Jatti Prasad, Pailwan Chetan, Rakesh, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.