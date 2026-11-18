MYSURU: While digital classrooms are becoming increasingly common in educational institutions, the more important question is whether they are bringing about a qualitative improvement in students’ learning. Moving beyond the conventional practice of reading textbooks and writing examinations, educational institutions need to adopt innovative teaching methods that encourage students to understand concepts and develop a questioning mind.

In this direction, MLA G.T. Devegowda of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency inaugurated a newly established digital classroom and R.K. Auditorium at Kaveri Excellence PU College, run by Kaveri Group of Educational Institutions in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

Digital classrooms enable teachers to explain lessons through images, videos and visual presentations, making subjects such as science and mathematics easier for students to understand. Particularly at the pre-university level, it is important to kindle students’ interest in various subjects and equip them with a strong foundation for higher education.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaveri Group of Educational Institutions Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar said students today had access to mobile phones and could obtain information on virtually any subject within seconds. However, there was a difference between accessing information and understanding a subject thoroughly. “The role of teachers is crucial in bridging this gap. Digital classrooms should help teachers explain lessons more effectively. Our objective is to ensure that students do not study merely to clear examinations but develop the ability to apply what they learn in their lives,” he said.

Director of Kaveri Group of Educational Institutions Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar said today’s students were growing up alongside technology, and their learning methods were also evolving. Educational institutions needed to adapt their classrooms accordingly.

“Along with providing students with better facilities, our priority is to create an environment in which these facilities are effectively utilised,” she said.

She added that apart from digital infrastructure, teachers’ teaching skills, interaction with students and continuous learning were equally important. Proper use of technology could enhance students’ interest in subjects and help simplify complex concepts.

Dean of Kaveri Group of Educational Institutions Prof. S. Srikanthaswamy, principals of various educational institutions, teaching and non-teaching staff members and students were present.