MYSURU: The Karnataka unit of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) will organise its State-level convention at the playground in Kadamba Layout, opposite the New Bus Stand in Hassan, at 11.30 a.m. on November 20.

Party workers, leaders and office-bearers from all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka are expected to participate in the convention. A delegation of party workers from Mysuru district will also attend the event.

More than 75 State-level office-bearers are expected to take part in the deliberations and endorse key organisational and political resolutions.

Union Minister and RPI national president Ramdas Athawale will inaugurate the convention. Senior party leader M. Venkataswamy will preside over the proceedings and address the gathering. RPI Karnataka State president Satish will also participate. Leaders and representatives of the NDA and other political parties have been invited.

The convention is expected to discuss the prevailing political situation in Karnataka, developments involving the BJP and other political parties, and preparations for the forthcoming taluk panchayat elections.

Among the important issues to be taken up is the protection of reservation rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party has urged the Union Government to bring a constitutional amendment to uphold the State Government’s proposal concerning reservation benefits for SC/ST communities.

The RPI has also appealed to the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), constituents of the NDA, to field a consensus candidate in the forthcoming by-elections in Karnataka. The party believes that a united opposition candidate could provide a strong challenge to the Congress and influence the State’s future political developments.

The party has criticised the Congress government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging administrative failures and financial mismanagement. It has cited the alleged financial difficulties faced by development corporations, particularly those meant for SC/ST communities, and the reported shortage of funds for implementing welfare programmes. The party has also raised concerns over pending payments to contractors executing government projects, alleging that mounting dues have forced contractors to stage protests.

The RPI has also announced a protest march titled ‘Suvarna Soudha Chalo’ on December 11, 2026, to highlight alleged misuse of funds under the Special Component Plan (SCP), amendments relating to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other issues concerning the rights and welfare of marginalised communities. The party said the protest would seek accountability in the utilisation of funds earmarked for SC/ST development and stronger protection of the constitutional rights of these communities.