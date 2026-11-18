MYSURU: Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka urged the state Government to discharge its responsibilities properly instead of creating unnecessary confusion over the grants released by the Union Government and threatening to approach the Supreme Court against the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he alleged that the State Government was blaming the Centre to cover up its own failures while failing to release the funds received from the Union Government to local bodies in full. If the Union and State governments worked in coordination, Karnataka would benefit considerably. However, the State Government was repeatedly engaging in confrontations with the Centre, thereby hampering development. Earlier, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had adopted a confrontational approach towards the Centre, and the incumbent CM D.K. Shivakumar was following the same path.

The BJP leader said conducting elections to local bodies was also an important criterion for the release of grants. However, the State Government had been continuously postponing elections to Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats. “How justified is it for the State Government to blame the Centre for withholding grants when it has failed to conduct local body elections?” he asked.

Drought relief cut

Ashoka alleged that the State Government had initially announced compensation of ₹2,500 to farmers affected by drought and subsequently promised to increase it to ₹5,000. However, only ₹1,000 or ₹1,500 was being credited to the bank accounts of several farmers. Even the compensation initially announced at ₹2,500 was being reduced in phases. The government was attributing the discrepancies to technical glitches in the computer system. “It is ironic that a government which takes pride in Karnataka’s achievements in the IT sector is citing technical errors as an excuse for failing to provide compensation to farmers,” he remarked.

Despite lacking funds to compensate farmers, the government was accusing the Centre. Instead of responding to farmers’ distress, it was shirking its responsibility, he alleged.