MYSURU: As part of National Library Week–2026 celebrations, a play titled ‘An Empty Chair Among Books’ was staged at the People’s Park Library on Wednesday, marking the fourth day of the celebrations.

Anusha Rani, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, inaugurated the programme by beating a traditional drum.

Addressing the gathering, she said that in the present digital age, information is available in abundance through mobile phones, ChatGPT and various applications. However, this has also led to information overload and confusion. In such circumstances, reading books plays a vital role in improving concentration, comprehension and memory. Libraries should not merely remain repositories of books but should evolve into centres of knowledge, critical thinking and personality development. The day is not far when libraries themselves will have to be gifted to the younger generation, she observed. There is a need to give equal importance to the habit of reading books alongside the use of gadgets in education. Students should be provided with opportunities such as assessments, practical learning and internships to transform theoretical knowledge into practical experience, she added.

On the occasion, books were distributed as gifts to those who had enrolled as members under the special membership registration campaign.

A theatrical performance of ‘An Empty Chair Among Books’ was presented by the Mysuru Rangayana team under the direction of theatre director Praveen Belli. The play highlighted how today’s younger generation spends excessive time on social media, gradually overlooking the value of books. It conveyed the message that young people should cultivate and develop a regular reading habit. The performance entertained the audience while driving home the importance of reading.

Those present on the dais included Manjunath B., Deputy Director, City Central Library; Suma B. Kodihalli, Deputy Director, District Central Library; Padmashree T., Chief Librarian; Praveen Belli, Director, Rangayana; City Library Authority members Ramashesha and Nagaraj; Anil, founder of Balya Foundation; book publisher Jeenahalli Siddalingappa; and Krishnamurthy, Manager of the Foundation Trust.