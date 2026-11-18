MYSURU: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda performed the groundbreaking ceremony and formally launched various road development works worth ₹50 lakh in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the works had been taken up to provide better road facilities to residents of the locality. Officials must ensure quality in the execution of the projects, he said, adding that priority would always be given to developing basic infrastructure for the convenience of the public. The development works include improvements to the 16th Main Road, Petals School Road and several other roads in the locality. The projects have been initiated in response to the long-standing demand of residents for better road infrastructure.

Ramanahalli Town Panchayat EO Mahesh, Engineer Harish, Inspector Guru and Supervisor Shivu were present. Local leaders, led by Gagan, including Satyappa, Nithin, Basavaraju, Mahesh, Eshwar Gowda, Manjanna, Santosh, Pradeep and Naganna, along with Rangaswamy, president of the Jai Bhim Bandhu Balaga, and several residents also attended the programme.