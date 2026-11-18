MYSURU: Every phase of Jagadguru Sri Madhvacharya’s life conveys profound divine teachings, said T.S. Srivatsa, MLA of Krishnaraja Assembly constituency.

Speaking after inaugurating the Jagadguru Sri Madhvacharya Jayanti celebrations organised at Kalamandira here on Wednesday, he observed that the roots of Sanatana Dharma were firmly entrenched in Mysuru, and it was a matter of pride that the younger generation continued to show interest in traditional culture even in the modern era. More than 1,000 students studying in Class 8 and above in Mysuru were also learning the Vedas alongside their regular school education, reflecting the city’s strong spiritual tradition.

Sri Vidyashritirtha Sripadangalavaru, pontiff of Sri Vyasaraja Mutt, said the 13th century held immense significance in the history of Indian philosophy, particularly in Karnataka’s spiritual tradition. Sri Madhvacharya, who was born as Vasudeva, later became renowned as Anandatirtha and Purnaprajna, spreading the light of Dvaita philosophy across the world. The essence of Madhvacharya’s philosophy was Dvaita or Tattvavada. He logically established, based on the Vedas and Upanishads, that Lord Sri Hari was the Supreme and independent entity, while individual souls and the material world were dependent on Him.

Apart from presenting a profound philosophical doctrine, Madhvacharya also showed a path of devotion that could be easily understood and followed by ordinary people, he said.

Madhvacharya’s contributions were not confined to the spiritual sphere alone. He installed the idol of Lord Sri Krishna at Udupi and established the Ashta Mathas to oversee the worship and rituals. Even today, the Paryaya system in Udupi stands as an excellent model of administration and discipline.

Delivering a special lecture on Madhvacharya’s philosophy and life teachings, religious discourse exponent Pandit Badarayana Charya said knowledge was the foundation of human evolution. Sri Madhvacharya, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Narayana, the Supreme Being, incarnated at the sacred Pajaka Kshetra to impart divine knowledge to humanity and work for the welfare of the world, he said.

Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, District Brahmin Association president D. Prakash and members of the Jayantyotsava Committee were present.