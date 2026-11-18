BAGALKOTE: Lokayukta officials conducted searches at two residences linked to Sanjeev Hipparagi, Assistant Director of the Jamkhandi Taluk Panchayat, in Bagalkote district on Wednesday, Nov 18, following allegations that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case has been registered against Hipparagi at the Lokayukta Police Station in Bagalkote in connection with the allegations. The searches were launched as part of the action taken in response to information about assets allegedly exceeding his known income, Lokayukta sources said.

Officials searched the house where Hipparagi resides in Jamkhandi and another house occupied by his father. The searches at the two locations were conducted simultaneously. The operation focused on examining property details, documents and other information relevant to the allegations.

Lokayukta personnel from Bagalkote, Belagavi and Koppal districts took part in the operation. Officers and staff from the three districts were involved in the searches.

The officials were checking the available records and related material to establish details of the assets and assess them in relation to the income known to the authorities. However, no details about the value of the assets, the documents examined or any specific findings were made public.

The searches were continuing, and further information was expected after the operation was completed. The investigation is intended to examine the allegations against the official, and the claims have not been established at this stage.

The action by the Lokayukta comes amid a probe into allegations of disproportionate assets. The registration of a case and the searches form part of the investigation process; they do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing. Further details are expected from the Lokayukta after the searches and examination of the relevant records are completed.