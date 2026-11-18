HUBBALLI: Lokayukta officials conducted a raid on the residence of a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) employee in Hubballi on Wednesday morning following allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The employee, identified as Shadaksharayya, works as a driver-cum-conductor at the Hubballi City Depot. A team of Lokayukta officials carried out the operation at his residence in Gandhi Nagar.

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Dharwad Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa. Officials searched the house and examined various documents and records relating to the employee’s income, financial transactions and accumulated assets.

The operation was initiated following allegations that the employee had acquired property and assets beyond his known sources of income. The officials are examining the available documents to ascertain whether his declared income corresponds with the assets accumulated over the years.

The investigation is also expected to focus on property-related records and other financial details that could help establish the source of his wealth.

The Lokayukta team continued its inspection and verification of documents during the operation. The raid forms part of the anti-corruption agency’s efforts to investigate complaints involving alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by public servants.

However, the exact value of the assets under investigation and details of any properties or valuables found during the search have not been officially disclosed.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Officials are expected to assess the documents collected during the search before deciding on further action.

The operation has drawn attention to the scrutiny of alleged disproportionate assets among government employees and public-sector personnel in Karnataka.