HUBBALLI: The selection of 144 recipients for the prestigious ‘Dheemanta’ Awards 2026 by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has triggered controversy, with pro-Kannada activists alleging violations of eligibility rules and a lack of transparency in the process.

Activists have questioned the inclusion of people who reportedly do not reside within the Corporation’s jurisdiction, government employees, relatives of municipal corporators and even two members of the same family in the award list.

The Corporation had invited applications with specific eligibility conditions. Individual applicants were required to be residents within its jurisdiction, while organisations had to maintain an established presence in the municipal limits. Applicants were also required to submit address proof, such as Aadhaar or voter ID cards, along with documents supporting their achievements.

The guidelines also clearly stated that applications received after the prescribed deadline would not be considered. However, questions have now been raised about whether these conditions were followed during the selection process.

Pro-Kannada activist Sanjeeva Dummakanala alleged that the Corporation had ignored its own guidelines while finalising the awardees. He demanded an explanation regarding the selection criteria and questioned how individuals from outside the municipal limits and relatives of elected representatives were considered eligible.

He also sought the publication of the complete list of awardees, their applications and the criteria adopted by the selection committee to ensure transparency.

Dummakanala said the awards should recognise genuinely deserving individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society. He urged recipients facing allegations of ineligibility to consider voluntarily declining the honour.

He warned that if violations of the prescribed rules were established, pro-Kannada organisations would press the Corporation to withdraw the awards.

The controversy has raised questions about the impartiality and credibility of the selection process. Activists stressed that the ‘Dheemanta’ Awards must remain an honour based on merit, public service and genuine achievements rather than political or personal influence.