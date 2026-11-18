KOPPAL: The main objective of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT) is to prevent female foeticide and promote gender equality, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Dr. Eshwar Savadi.

He was speaking while chairing a meeting of the district-level PCPNDT Advisory Committee at the DHO’s office on Wednesday.

Dr. Savadi said some families continued to prefer male children and might pressure doctors to disclose the sex of unborn babies. He warned that prenatal sex determination and female foeticide were illegal offences. He said committee members could conduct inspections and confidential operations at scanning centres to identify violations.

He urged the public to report suspected illegal activities to the Health Department or police. District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Ravindranath M.H. said informants providing credible information that helped establish violations could receive a reward of Rs. 1 lakh. Their identities would be kept confidential, he added.

Dr. Savadi stressed that all scanning centres must maintain prescribed records, including Form F, and hold valid registrations under the Act. Centres must apply for registration renewal three months before expiry. Facilities violating the rules could face suspension or closure.

Explaining the legal provisions, officials said medical practitioners violating the Act could face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 for the first offence. Subsequent convictions carry stricter penalties. A doctor’s name can be removed from the medical register for five years following a first conviction and permanently for a subsequent conviction. Persons seeking illegal sex determination also face imprisonment and fines.

The officials also stressed the need to report cases involving pregnant minors and prevent child marriages.

Committee members Dr. Girish, Dr. Dayanandaswamy, Dr. Smitha J. Ili, advocate Shankar Bisaralli and NGO representatives Dr. Vishwanath Basavaraja Nalwada, Shankrappa D. Sural and Salima John attended the meeting.