BENGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as a national leader in mitigating the direct financial strain of medical expenses on households, according to the ‘Health Accounts Estimates for India 2023‑24’ released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The comprehensive report reveals that out-of-pocket expenditure, the costs borne directly by individuals for healthcare services, stands at 28.5% of total health spending in the state. This figure is substantially lower than the national average of 42.7%, reflecting the robust impact of public health schemes and government-backed hospital networks in shielding families from catastrophic medical debt during specialized treatments and hospitalizations.

During the 2023‑24 fiscal year, Karnataka’s total health expenditure reached ₹52,593 crore, representing about 2% of the Gross State Domestic Product. Government health expenditure accounted for ₹16,631 crore, or roughly 31.6% of the total, while household out-of-pocket spending hovered around ₹15,014 crore.

Per capita health expenditure in the state stood at ₹7,734, comfortably outpacing the national average of ₹6,801. Public health financing heavily relied on flagship state initiatives, with the ‘Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka’ scheme driving utilization at ₹1,192 crore, contrasted with ₹31 crore channeled through the ‘Yeshasvini’ health insurance scheme.

When benchmarked against neighboring and major states, Karnataka’s out-of-pocket share of 28.5% demonstrates superior financial protection. Comparable figures run significantly higher elsewhere: Andhra Pradesh records 53.5%, Kerala reaches 65.2%, Telangana stands at 37.9%, West Bengal registers 63%, and Punjab logs 60.07%.

Despite these commendable strides, experts note that household contributions through direct payments remain notable, signaling a continued need to expand public health infrastructure and deepen insurance coverage to ensure absolute medical equity across urban and rural populations alike.