BENGALURU: In a historic step toward bridging regional languages with advanced medical science, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is holding the second Kannada Comprehensive Medical Literature Conference at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Scheduled for November 20 and 21, the landmark two-day event aims to enrich native medical literature and make complex healthcare concepts easily accessible to the general public. According to University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bhagavan B.C., the initiative marks a significant milestone in RGUHS’s three-decade journey, seeking to strengthen the role of Kannada in public health awareness and professional education.

The grand inauguration will be led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alongside Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Health Minister U.T. Khader, and renowned litterateur Dr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa. The valedictory ceremony will feature prominent figures including Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr. M. Mohan Alva and senior writer Nadoja Dr. Hampana, alongside state officials.

A core focus of the conference involves exploring the feasibility of imparting medical education and conducting examinations in Kannada, alongside developing localized medical terminologies and digital study resources. Organizers noted that similar regional language initiatives in engineering and civil service examinations have proven successful, prompting academic leaders to evaluate how native-language instruction can support students wishing to serve local communities.