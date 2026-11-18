BENGALURU: The indefinite day-and-night strike staged by thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists at Freedom Park has entered its second day, causing massive traffic disruptions across central Bengaluru.

Protesting workers have poured in from every corner of Karnataka, demanding a guaranteed monthly honorarium of ₹15,000 and a retirement lump-sum payment of ₹5 lakh. Because the grounds inside Freedom Park quickly became too crowded to hold the surging crowds, demonstrators spilled over onto adjacent thoroughfares like Kalidasa Road and Seshadri Road. In response, local traffic police have installed heavy barricades and closed key routes as a precautionary safety measure.

The agitators remain entirely firm on their stance, declaring that they will not call off the massive demonstration until state authorities provide official written assurances addressing their core grievances.

Currently, Karnataka’s ASHA workers receive a total monthly honorarium of ₹8,000, split between ₹5,000 from the state government and ₹3,000 from central funds. Protesters point out that neighboring and other states offer significantly higher compensation, such as ₹15,000 in Haryana, ₹12,000 in Kerala, ₹11,250 in West Bengal, and ₹10,000 in Andhra Pradesh.

Alongside better monthly pay and retirement benefits, the workers have listed several critical demands. These include relief from heavy digital reporting pressure linked to the ‘Samasta’ mobile application, immediate clearance of pending financial incentives from the ASHA fund, and the reinstatement of ASHA Facilitators with proper back-pay. They also seek special ₹5,000 financial incentives for completing NIOS training modules, dedicated medical leave support during severe illnesses, and formal recognition of their grassroots healthcare contributions.

Union leaders have criticized the administration for ignoring their prolonged hardships, emphasizing that ASHA personnel form the backbone of rural healthcare delivery across the state. As the sit-in continues, traffic remains heavily congested around the city center while authorities attempt to initiate formal dialogue with the protesting groups.