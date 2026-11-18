HASSAN: Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda has assured farmers in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts that the ongoing operation to capture and relocate wild elephants from Alur in Hassan district will not shift the human-elephant conflict to other regions.

In a statement, he said the operation aimed to find a permanent solution to the growing conflict between humans and elephants. He pointed out that 10 wild elephants had been creating problems in the Alur region and that two people had lost their lives within a few days. The operation was launched to prevent further casualties and ensure public safety.

The government is considering relocating the elephants to suitable forest areas, including Bhadra, Sathyamangalam, Bandipur, Nagarahole, Wayanad and Biligiriranganabetta. The selection will depend on the elephants’ migration routes, herd behaviour, availability of food and water, forest capacity and the safety of nearby villages.

Gowda said drones, radio collars and artificial intelligence (AI) technology would be used to monitor elephant movements and identify villages at risk. Timely alerts would help farmers plan their visits to agricultural fields, choose safer routes and seek assistance from forest officials.

He said farmers in Alur and other affected areas of Hassan district, as well as villages surrounding Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, must be able to access their agricultural fields without fear.

Gowda said he had held detailed discussions with Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy and senior forest officials. Decisions on relocation would be taken after consultations with wildlife experts, veterinarians and field-level forest staff. A special meeting with senior officials would also be convened soon to discuss a long-term solution.

He added that the government would focus on improving food and water availability inside forests by restoring native fodder plants, protecting natural water sources and preserving elephant migration corridors. These measures are expected to discourage elephants from entering agricultural fields and human settlements in search of food and water.