BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil has strongly condemned Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s recent allegations, dismissing claims that prominent manufacturing companies are scaling back operations or planning to exit Karnataka due to state policy failures.

Addressing reporters, Patil labeled the claims regarding a breakdown in relations with major investors, specifically pointing to automobile giant Honda, as entirely false and misleading. He clarified that the company has expressed deep satisfaction with the state’s business ecosystem. The state government has successfully allocated 135 acres of land to support their industrial footprint, and the automaker is currently pushing forward with plans to expand production lines, including electric vehicle operations at its Narasapura campus. Patil emphasized that any internal commercial or market challenges firms face regarding EV transition timelines cannot be arbitrarily pinned on the state administration.

The minister criticized the Union Minister for making unverified assertions without proper ground information, noting that corporate representatives had confirmed they never held meetings with Kumaraswamy concerning any relocation. Patil argued that individuals holding responsible federal positions should actively collaborate with state machinery to bolster regional investments instead of circulating narratives that risk damaging Karnataka’s premier industrial reputation.

Furthermore, Patil addressed ongoing debates surrounding competitive incentive structures offered by various states. He noted that while Karnataka provides robust and sustainable financial incentives such as substantial support packages extended to global corporations like Foxconn, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, matching unviable demands that exceed total capital investments is neither fiscally prudent nor feasible. He urged federal leaders to foster a cooperative framework to safeguard regional economic growth and prevent the unnecessary politicization of industrial development.

Impractical demands unfeasible

Patil stressed that while the state offers competitive incentives like a 35% to 40% package (previously extended to Foxconn), matching impractical demands or competing with massive ₹50,000 crore central grants to rival states is unfeasible.