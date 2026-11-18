BENGALURU: Venkatesh Katti, a leader of AHINDA organisations representing minorities, backward classes and Dalits, has alleged that these communities are being neglected in appointments to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and government boards and corporations.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Katti said these communities had played a major role in bringing the Congress to power in Karnataka. However, he alleged that their representation had declined following the change in the Chief Minister’s office.

Katti claimed that AHINDA communities had been sidelined in the appointment of chairpersons and directors to various government boards and corporations. He also alleged that these groups had received inadequate representation in KPCC wings and the Seva Dal.

He further stated that the KPCC minority wing had not received new office-bearers for six months. Similarly, the appointment of the State Seva Dal president had remained pending for ten months, despite an internal selection process in which three names were reportedly sent to the party high command.

Katti also questioned the alleged dominance of one community in government and party appointments since D.K. Shivakumar became Chief Minister.

He said that although KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad belonged to a backward class, the representation of other communities in the party’s key organisational units remained a concern.

He demanded fair representation for minorities, backward classes and Dalits in party and government appointments.