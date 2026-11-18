CHIKKABALLAPURA: Students should develop scientific thinking and find solutions to problems in their local communities to become young scientists, speakers said at the inauguration of the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) held at Government High School on B.B. Road in Chikkaballapura.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, Zilla Panchayat and the District Education Department.

Rukmini, District Project Sub-Coordinator, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, she said the competition was being conducted under the theme ‘Science and Innovation for Sustainability’. It featured two categories: the Junior Group for students aged 10 to 14 and the Senior Group for those aged 14 to 17.

She explained that teams selected at the district level would advance to the state-level competition. Winners at the state level would get an opportunity to present their research models at the national-level congress.

Senior Lecturer Ramamurthy encouraged students to conduct research on local issues and develop practical solutions through scientific methods.

Observer Sachin said the programme aimed to identify and encourage the hidden talents of students. He added that modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, could help young people find solutions to problems in their communities.

The competition results were announced. In the Junior Group, Uppari Ujwal and Harshit Gowda K.V. were selected. In the Senior Group, Dheeraj S. Pujar and Tejas T.N. of PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Enigadale, Chintamani taluk, secured selection.

Government PU College Principal Satish, lecturers Manjunath and Shahataj, committee members Balraj, Dr. M. Shivakumar and Mahamad Hamid, District NRDMS Project Coordinator Manjula Chandugol, Government High School Headmistress Aruna, teachers and students attended the programme.