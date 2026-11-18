BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour and Skill Development Minister Santosh Lad has strongly criticized the Central government for its prolonged delay in releasing critical drought relief funds to the state, raising serious questions about political bias in disaster management assistance.

Speaking to reporters, Lad emphasized that providing financial aid during severe natural calamities is a fundamental responsibility of the Union government, regardless of which political party holds power in a particular state. Pointing to past administrative hurdles, he noted that even when the Bharatiya Janata Party was previously in power in Karnataka, the state received little to no financial backing from the Centre during crisis periods. He expressed deep skepticism over whether funds will be released now that the Congress party governs the state, highlighting a persistent pattern of neglect.

Recalling previous legal battles, Lad reminded the public that when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah previously led the administration, the state government had to aggressively assert its constitutional rights by approaching the Supreme Court just to secure rightful drought compensation. He remarked that the Centre ought to have felt deep institutional embarrassment over forcing a state into judicial intervention for disaster relief.

Providing an update on ongoing diplomatic and administrative efforts, Lad mentioned that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is currently engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the financial standoff, with the state administration eagerly awaiting a positive and timely outcome.

Shifting focus to unrelated political chatter, Lad also dismissed viral social media debates surrounding controversial remarks made about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s family, writing off such online discussions as absurd and entirely meaningless distractions from pressing governance issues.