COIMBATORE: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has called for protests across Tamil Nadu against the proposed Delimitation Bill ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. He said the legislation should not be implemented and urged parties to oppose it.

Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP planned to introduce the bill during the session and was seeking support from several parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He claimed the proposal could pave the way for ‘One Nation, One Election’ and eventually a presidential form of governance. He also alleged that the move reflected the RSS’s political ambitions.

The VCK chief said delimitation should be viewed as a national issue, not just a Tamil Nadu concern. He referred to analysts’ concerns that the proposal could help the BJP retain power by winning mainly in northern states. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that the DMK would lead opposition to the bill, adding that unity among the Congress, INDIA bloc partners and other parties could defeat it. He appealed to the DMK to uphold its commitment to social justice and democracy, while saying he had not spoken directly with its leaders and did not know the party’s official position.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would begin on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, depending on business. The government has not specified which bills will be taken up, but delimitation and women’s reservation have triggered political debate ahead of the session.