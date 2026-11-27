PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to revise the UPPCS 2025 Preliminary Examination results, ruling that the merit list must follow reservation rules. Reserved-category candidates who scored more than the last selected candidate in the unreserved category must be considered for open-category selection. The commission has been asked to declare the results afresh.

The court sought category-wise details of marks obtained by selected candidates. The Preliminary Examination will not be held again, according to candidates’ counsel, Abhishek Shukla. Revised results will use marks from the examination already conducted. The Mains Examination will be held afresh based on the revised merit list, and interviews will follow the new Mains results.

Reserved-category candidates had filed the petition, alleging that they were denied consideration in the open category despite securing higher marks. They argued that the open category is not reserved for any particular class and should include candidates from all categories on merit. Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, sitting as a single judge, delivered the order.

The UPPCS 2025 recruitment aims to fill 814 posts. A total of 6,26,387 candidates applied for the Preliminary Examination, while 2,65,270 appeared. Based on the results, 11,727 candidates qualified for the Mains. Of these, 10,284 appeared for the Mains, and 2,297 were shortlisted for interviews.