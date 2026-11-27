CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator C Arul Vignesh was arrested over a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman IAS officer in Tamil Nadu. The arrest followed questions from the Madras High Court about the government’s delay in acting on allegations brought to its attention in July.

The officer accused Vignesh of sending sexually explicit WhatsApp messages, making inappropriate advances and visiting her residence while intoxicated. Vignesh has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. He questioned how he could have entered the residence, citing its security guards and CCTV cameras.

The complaint drew attention in November after DMK MP Kanimozhi raised the issue. On November 12, the DMK and AIADMK approached senior officials seeking an investigation. The National Commission for Women also asked the state police chief to preserve digital evidence and report on the action taken.

The officer filed a police complaint on November 23. The next day, the Madras High Court was informed that an FIR had been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions covering sexual harassment, stalking and acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty. Justice V Lakshminarayanan questioned the government’s response and directed the formation of an Internal Complaints Committee with independent members. The court stressed that the officer’s identity must be protected.

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh was appointed to lead the investigation, with Inspector General N Kamini overseeing it. Police summoned Vignesh on November 25 and questioned his aides before arresting him. DMK chief MK Stalin alleged the officer faced online targeting and pressure to compromise. He demanded accountability.