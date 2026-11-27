KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will introduce an AI-powered biometric attendance system for teachers and students across all state-run and state-aided schools from January 2, 2027, School Education Minister Dipak Barman announced on Friday. The system aims to record actual attendance and reduce discrepancies associated with the existing manual process.

The state has around 69,000 primary, secondary and higher secondary schools that are either operated or financially supported by the government. According to Barman, these institutions have approximately 16 million students and 400,000 teachers. Until now, student attendance has been recorded through roll calls, while teachers have marked their presence by signing registers.

Out of sympathy

Barman said a modern attendance system was necessary to ensure accurate records. He pointed out that some teachers allegedly marked absent students as present out of sympathy, fearing that low attendance could prevent them from appearing for board examinations. The minister said the new system would help authorities identify the actual number of students attending classes and those remaining absent.

150 schools first

The government plans to install the biometric system in 150 schools initially to evaluate its performance before expanding it across all institutions. Barman said the technology would be introduced for both teachers and students from January 2. The system is expected to replace the traditional methods of recording attendance currently followed in government-run and aided schools.

However, a state official acknowledged that completing the installation within the proposed deadline could be challenging because several schools in districts lack adequate infrastructure. The government is aware of these limitations, the official said. Teachers’ unions in West Bengal had not issued any statement on the proposed system by Friday afternoon.