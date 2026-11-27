DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has sealed six restaurants, including a KFC outlet, on Dehradun’s Rajpur Road for allegedly violating environmental norms. The action was taken on November 25 after the establishments failed to provide satisfactory responses to show-cause notices issued by the authorities a month earlier, a board official said on Friday.

Naresh Goswami, the board’s regional officer, said notices had been served on all six establishments over alleged violations. The restaurants were given an opportunity to explain their position, but their replies were not considered satisfactory. Following this, the administration proceeded to seal the outlets, he said, adding that the action was carried out in accordance with the board’s directions.

The six outlets

Officials also disconnected the electricity supply to the establishments before sealing them. The six premises named by the board are KFC, operated by Safeyure Food India; Mojo Resto Bar and Party Lounge; Lifestyle, also identified as Playboy; Level One Resto; AS 4 Integrated Facility Management Services Pvt Ltd; and Diablo Restaurant and Bar. All six establishments are located on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

The notices were issued around a month before the sealing operation, giving the restaurants time to respond to the concerns raised by the pollution control authorities. However, according to Goswami, the responses submitted by the establishments did not satisfy the board. The administration then took action against all six outlets on November 25, following the board’s instructions.

Power cut first

Goswami said the electricity connections were disconnected before the premises were sealed. The official did not provide details of the specific environmental violations attributed to each outlet. He also did not state whether any further action or inspections were planned in the area, according to the board official.