KARWAR: A controversy over singing the complete version of ‘Vande Mataram’ arose during a DISHA Committee meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Karwar on Wednesday, with Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri insisting that all verses of the national song be sung.

The meeting was chaired by MP Kageri, who had reportedly expressed his desire to have the complete song rendered during the proceedings. He had also discussed the matter with Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar ahead of the meeting.

However, when the programme commenced, only the first two verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ were played. The song was stopped after the second verse, apparently leaving the MP dissatisfied with the arrangement.

As soon as the music stopped, Kageri stepped forward and began singing the remaining verses himself. His action attracted the attention of those present at the meeting, with nominated members of the DISHA Committee joining him in singing the subsequent verses.

The members supported the MP’s insistence on singing the complete song rather than restricting the programme to the first two verses. The incident briefly shifted attention from the regular proceedings of the committee to the issue of the national song.

Kageri had reportedly raised the matter with the district administration beforehand, indicating that he wanted the complete version to be included in the meeting’s programme. Despite this, the organisers played only two verses, leading to the unusual intervention by the MP.

The episode highlighted the difference between the arrangement made for the meeting and the MP’s expectation regarding the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The DISHA Committee meeting was convened at the Zilla Panchayat hall to discuss various developmental and administrative matters concerning Uttara Kannada district. The incident involving the national song became a notable moment during the proceedings.