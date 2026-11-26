HUNSUR: Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister T. Raghumurthy urged members of the Nayaka community to remain united and work for social development while following the ideals of Maharshi Valmiki. He said community welfare should remain above political differences.

He was speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by the local Nayaka community at the Nayaka Student Hostel.

Mr. Raghumurthy said the Karnataka Government had increased Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent following a long struggle. However, the Karnataka High Court later struck down the enhanced quota. He said the state government had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision and was also pursuing the demand for inclusion of the reservation law in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule.

He highlighted various welfare programmes introduced by the government led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Responding to allegations of irregularities involving ₹84 crore under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), he said ₹79 crore had been returned to the government treasury and an SIT investigation into the remaining amount was under way.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said the Nayaka community, with an estimated population of 45,000 in the constituency, should focus on education, unity and social progress. He recalled that ₹6 crore had been sanctioned earlier for community development through the efforts of Minister Satish Jarkiholi and sought additional funds to complete pending projects.

Former MLA H.P. Manjunath recalled the contribution of late MLA Chikkamadu in organising the Nayaka community and fighting for its development and reservation rights.

Jagadguru Prasannananda Swamiji of the Maharshi Valmiki Mahasamsthana delivered the benediction. H.S. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, delivered the keynote address. Annayya Nayaka, Sowmya Anil, Chowdanayaka, acting president of the Nayaka community association, and former taluk association presidents Lokesh and Karinayaka were also present.