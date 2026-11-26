NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to introduce prominent front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products exceeding prescribed limits of nutrients of concern, requiring declarations such as “High Fat”, “High Sugar” and “High Salt”.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran directed the food regulator to incorporate standardised pictorial representations of the respective nutrients alongside the warning declarations. These warnings must appear on food packaging in separate red hexagons.

The court further directed that each warning hexagon should occupy at least 4‑5 per cent of the principal display panel of the package, unless there are explicit reasons to depart from the requirement. It also asked FSSAI to prescribe prominent and easily readable font sizes to ensure consumers can clearly notice the warnings under normal purchasing and usage conditions.

On nutritional parameters, the bench directed the regulator to consider total sugars and saturated fat, instead of added sugar and added fat, as nutrients of concern, alongside salt.

The court observed that the threshold levels proposed under Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, should not be adopted in their existing form because they were calculated using added sugar and added fat rather than total sugars and saturated fat.

It also stressed that revised nutritional thresholds must be based on scientific evidence and carefully calibrated.

“Thresholds set too low would result in almost all packaged food products carrying a warning label and thereby desensitise consumers and induce ‘label fatigue’. The threshold levels presently on record fall in this category,” the Supreme Court observed.