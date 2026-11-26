MANGALURU: Police have achieved a 100 per cent detection rate in chain-snatching cases reported in 2025, recovering all stolen gold ornaments weighing 145 grams and valued at approximately Rs 17.03 lakh.

According to the police, a total of seven chain-snatching cases were registered during 2025. All seven cases were successfully detected, resulting in the arrest of nine accused persons. The police also recovered the entire quantity of stolen gold ornaments, marking a complete recovery of property in all reported cases.

The figures highlight the police department’s efforts to investigate chain-snatching incidents, identify those involved and recover stolen valuables. The successful detection of all seven cases has also demonstrated the progress made in addressing such street crimes.

A mixed picture in 2026

However, the situation in 2026 presents a mixed picture, with several cases still under investigation. A total of six chain-snatching incidents have been reported so far this year. Of these, police have successfully detected four cases and arrested six accused persons, while two cases remain pending.

In connection with the cases detected in 2026, police have recovered 72 grams of stolen gold, valued at approximately Rs 7.55 lakh. However, another 40 grams of gold, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.50 lakh, is yet to be recovered.

The recovery figures indicate that while police have made progress in identifying and apprehending suspects, efforts are still required to trace the remaining accused and retrieve the outstanding stolen property.

The two undetected cases from 2026 remain a priority for investigators. Police are continuing their efforts to gather information, establish the involvement of suspects and recover the remaining gold ornaments.

Two years compared

The comparison between the two years shows a significant achievement in 2025, when all reported chain-snatching cases were detected and the stolen property was fully recovered. In 2026, four of the six reported cases have been solved so far, with investigations continuing into the remaining two.

Police efforts are focused on ensuring that the pending cases are also resolved and that the remaining stolen jewellery is recovered. The department’s performance in the coming months will determine whether it can maintain the complete detection record achieved in 2025.