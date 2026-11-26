MANGALURU: Pro-Sowjanya activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mangaluru on Thursday, November 26, in connection with the ongoing reinvestigation into the Sowjanya case.

Thimarody arrived at the SIT office, located in the old Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, on Thursday afternoon. He was carrying a set of documents when he appeared before the investigating team for questioning.

Asked to back his claims

The SIT had directed him to appear and provide explanations regarding statements he had made during the Sowjanya agitation. The questioning is also aimed at obtaining details about the documents and sources of information that support the allegations he had raised against the previous investigation and the officers involved in it.

The activist has been asked to substantiate the claims made during the agitation and provide information about the material on which those allegations were based.

The reinvestigation

His appearance comes as the SIT continues its reinvestigation into the Sowjanya case. The questioning is expected to help investigators examine the statements made during the protest movement and understand the basis of the allegations levelled against the earlier investigation.

Documents under scrutiny

The documents carried by Thimarody are also relevant to the questioning, as the SIT seeks details about their contents and the sources from which the information was obtained.

No further details regarding the outcome of the questioning or the specific documents submitted by him were immediately available.

The SIT’s inquiry into the statements and supporting material forms part of its ongoing efforts to examine the issues raised during the Sowjanya agitation and gather relevant information for the reinvestigation.