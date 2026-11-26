Nitin Gadkari said projects worth around Rs 35,000 crore, covering approximately 450 km, are currently under implementation, while the Centre has already completed road projects worth about Rs 40,000 crore in the state.

KOLKATA: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years to transform West Bengal’s road and highway infrastructure, promising to bring the state’s road network on a par with that of the United States.

Addressing a programme at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district, Gadkari announced the investment during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for National Highway and bridge projects worth Rs 27,000 crore. The programme included 22 National Highway projects involving an investment of Rs 8,700 crore.

“Today, I also announce a total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore from my ministry for the development of roads, highways and bridges over the next few years. I promise that in the next five years, the road infrastructure in West Bengal will be like that in the US,” Gadkari said.

He also announced plans to build a 250-km ring road around Kolkata to ease traffic congestion and improve urban connectivity.

The Union Minister sought the West Bengal government’s cooperation in expediting land acquisition, securing environmental clearances and removing encroachments to ensure timely execution of the projects.

Gadkari said improved road connectivity would support township expansion, attract industrial investments and generate employment opportunities across the state.

“Road development infrastructure will result in township expansion and boost industrial development. Most importantly, road infrastructure will result in huge capital investment, which will ensure huge employment generation,” he said.

Referring to the BJP’s electoral victory in West Bengal in 2026, Gadkari said the Centre was committed to providing financial and administrative support for the state’s development.

He expressed confidence that the proposed investments would strengthen West Bengal’s infrastructure and economic growth.