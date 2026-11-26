BANTWAL: Tension prevailed at the Brahmarakootlu National Highway toll gate near B.C. Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after SDPI activists allegedly created a ruckus and disrupted toll collection.

According to reports, the incident occurred following opposition to the opening of a new toll gate near Uppinangady. Angered by the development, SDPI activists reportedly staged a protest at the Brahmarakootlu toll plaza, expressing their dissatisfaction over the new toll collection arrangement.

Cameras damaged

During the protest, the activists allegedly stormed the toll gate and threatened the staff against collecting toll fees from motorists. They also reportedly damaged surveillance cameras installed at the toll plaza and removed the boom barriers used to regulate the movement of vehicles.

Following the incident, vehicles were allegedly allowed to pass through the toll gate without paying the prescribed toll charges. The disruption affected normal operations at the plaza and created a tense atmosphere in the surrounding area.

The situation reportedly remained tense for some time as the activists continued their protest and the toll collection process was disrupted. The incident also raised concerns over the safety of toll plaza employees and damage to infrastructure at the facility.

Police restore order

Meanwhile, Bantwal police received information about the developments and rushed to the spot. Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

The presence of the police helped restore order at the toll plaza after the incident created tension among toll gate employees and commuters.

Linked to new toll

The protest was reportedly linked to opposition against the newly opened toll gate near Uppinangady. However, further details regarding the demands raised by the activists and the action taken against those involved were not available in the initial report.

The incident has once again brought attention to disputes surrounding toll collection and the opening of toll plazas in the region. Further details regarding the extent of damage to the toll gate infrastructure and whether any formal complaint has been registered are awaited.