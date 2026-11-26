BEIJING: China’s economic boom appears to have petered out with key sectors such as real estate plunging into a deep crisis, triggering large-scale unemployment in the communist country, according to a report.

“Across Chinese cities, scenes once considered unthinkable have become commonplace. Day labourers gather before dawn hoping to secure a few hours of work. Food delivery workers often labour for twelve to fourteen hours a day merely to earn enough to cover rent and meals. Middle-aged workers who lose their jobs find themselves trapped in a brutal labour market where many employers prefer candidates under 35. For countless families, the question is no longer how to improve their lives, but how to put food on the table,” states the report from Shanghai.

It cites government figures that show China’s youth unemployment rate for those aged 16‑24, excluding students, stood at 18 per cent in September 2026, highlighting the severe employment challenges facing young graduates entering the workforce. With more than 12 million university graduates entering the job market annually, competition for employment has become fiercer than ever, the report observed.

The real estate sector, which once accounted for 25 per cent of China’s economy, remains under stress, with demand having collapsed.

Foreign investor confidence has also weakened. Official figures show foreign direct investment into China fell for several consecutive years, with a further decline recorded in 2025 and continued pressure into 2026. While Beijing promotes technological self-reliance and domestic consumption, many international companies are reassessing their exposure to the Chinese market amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the report further stated.