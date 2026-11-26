UDUPI: The Udupi Catholic diocese and Michael D’Souza Charities (MDS Charities) have signed a formal agreement to continue their collaborative social welfare programmes for another five years, strengthening efforts to support poor and underprivileged families.

The agreement was signed on Thursday at the Bishop’s residence in Udupi by Bishop of Udupi diocese Dr Leslie Clifford D’Souza and Michael D’Souza, head of MDS Charities.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Dr Leslie Clifford D’Souza said the diocese had been consistently working for the welfare of poor and marginalised communities for the past 15 years. He expressed gratitude to philanthropist and entrepreneur Michael D’Souza for partnering with the diocese in its mission of reaching out to people in need.

The bishop highlighted that MDS Charities had contributed more than Rs 13 crore over the past 15 years towards various social welfare initiatives. These included educational assistance and housing support for underprivileged families.

He said the initiatives had helped children from disadvantaged backgrounds continue their education and work towards achieving success in life. The support had also helped families facing financial difficulties address their basic needs.

Bishop D’Souza added that the renewed agreement would strengthen the partnership and enable both organisations to continue their efforts towards supporting struggling families and addressing the needs of marginalised communities.

Michael D’Souza, speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of staying connected to one’s roots. He said one should never forget one’s mother, birthplace and mother tongue.

He added that extending assistance to underprivileged people through his charitable trust had brought immense satisfaction and peace to him and his family.