KUNDAPUR: Kundapur police have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of a gold Mangalasutra chain worth approximately Rs 6 lakh from a woman at Kotilingeshwara Temple in Koteshwara. Police have also recovered the stolen jewellery and seized a car allegedly used in the crime.

According to the complaint, Geetha had travelled with her husband towards Kundapur at around 10.30 am on November 24 to purchase medicines. As the annual Kodi festival was being held at Koteshwara, the couple got down from a bus at the Koteshwara bypass and visited the Kotilingeshwara Temple.

After offering prayers and completing the circumambulation at around 11.30 am, Geetha joined a crowded queue outside the temple pavilion to receive food at approximately 12.30 pm. During this time, unidentified persons allegedly snatched her gold Mangalasutra chain weighing around seven sovereigns and fled.

Case registered

Following her complaint, Kundapur police registered a case under Crime No. 05/2026 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhagya (39), Ashwini L alias Gayathri (25), Kamachi (50), Adammal alias Adyammal (49) and S Nagaraj (48). They are from Kodagu district and Tamil Nadu.

Gold chain recovered

During the investigation, police recovered the stolen gold chain and seized a silver-coloured Mahindra TUV 300 car bearing registration number KA 01 MR 7991, valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh. Seven mobile phones belonging to the accused were also seized.

The five accused were subsequently produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.