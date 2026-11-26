Toll collection began at Valalu-Neerakatte on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway on November 26, adding another payment point for motorists travelling towards Addahole, Hassan and Bengaluru.

MANGALURU: Motorists travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru now have to pay an additional toll charge, following the commencement of toll collection on Thursday, November 26, at a newly constructed plaza near Valalu-Neerakatte in Dakshina Kannada district.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued an official notification announcing the commencement of toll collection at the facility, located in Bajathur village along the four-lane BC Road-Addahole highway stretch.

The toll plaza is situated between Valalu and Neerakatte, approximately eight kilometres from Uppinangady. With its opening, vehicles travelling from BC Road towards Addahole, Hassan and Bengaluru now have to pay toll at the newly operational facility.

The plaza was constructed by KNR Constructions, which was awarded the contract for developing a 46-km stretch between BC Road and Periyashanthi. Following the completion of construction, the company handed over the facility to the highway authority. Trial operations had commenced earlier.

The 65-km BC Road-Addahole stretch of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway has been undergoing four-laning since 2017, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The project is being executed by two contractors under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction model.

Following the straightening of certain curves, the highway’s length has been reduced from 65 km to 63.6 km. Around 95 per cent of the overall construction work has been completed.

According to NHAI’s notified rates, cars and vans will be charged Rs 140 for a single journey and Rs 205 for a return journey within 24 hours. Light commercial vehicles will pay Rs 220 and Rs 335, respectively, while buses and trucks will face higher charges.