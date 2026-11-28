TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday accused the BJP-led Central government of indirectly encouraging Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project and alleged that the move could threaten Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water. He urged people across Tamil Nadu to unite and protest against the project.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli Airport, Vaiko said no state had the legal authority to obstruct the flow of water to downstream states. He referred to the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, which he said had also been endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Allegations against the Centre

Vaiko alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks opposing Tamil Nadu’s intervention in the Mekedatu issue were influenced by the BJP-led government’s support for the project.

He further claimed that a meeting was held in 2014 at the residence of former BJP minister Ananth Kumar, attended by several political leaders and then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. According to Vaiko, discussions reportedly involved preparations for the dam project despite the possibility of protests from Tamil Nadu.

Questions over project expenditure

Vaiko claimed that iron materials and equipment were imported following the discussions. He alleged that an initial amount of Rs 5,900 crore was spent on the project, while the allocation had subsequently increased to Rs 9,000 crore.

Call for statewide protests

Warning of serious consequences for Tamil Nadu’s agricultural sector, Vaiko said the state’s rice-producing regions could face severe water shortages if the project proceeded.

He announced plans to travel across Tamil Nadu to raise awareness and mobilise public support. He also invited leaders and members of all political parties to participate in the protest scheduled in Thanjavur.