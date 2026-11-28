NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a new case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to investigate alleged links between ethnic armed organisations based in Myanmar and insurgent groups operating in India.

Officials said the investigation would examine whether these organisations supplied weapons, ammunition, explosives and funds to banned outfits and other insurgent groups in the country. The alleged support is suspected of contributing to terrorist activities in Manipur.

The case was registered following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which cited information about prohibited organisations allegedly operating from Myanmar. These include the People’s Liberation Army, the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and its progressive faction.

According to the agency, the groups are suspected of arranging financial support through illegal channels and supplying materials intended for terrorist attacks. The alleged conspiracy also involves targeted killings of civilians, attacks on security personnel and attempts to increase tensions between communities in the region.

The NIA has registered the case against unidentified persons under provisions of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the UAPA.

The fresh investigation comes days after the agency filed a chargesheet against seven foreign nationals, including a United States citizen and six Ukrainians, in a separate case involving alleged training of Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups.