SILCHAR: Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad searched a young man’s residence in Assam over suspected links with Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A three-member team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), accompanied by Assam Police personnel, searched the residence of a 22‑year-old man in Sribhumi district for more than eight hours on Friday. The search was conducted over his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials confirmed on Saturday.

The operation took place in the Ramkrishnanagar area of Assam. According to officials, the investigation is connected to a suspected terror-related plot in Vadodara, Gujarat.

During the search, investigators examined electronic devices and other materials recovered from the residence. The ATS also claimed that photographs and videos of an Air Force station and other sensitive installations were found on the man’s mobile phones.

Devices examined

Ramkrishnanagar Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshul Sharma said the Gujarat ATS team was examining and documenting the materials seized during the operation. He confirmed that the search continued for several hours as officials collected relevant information.

The investigation is aimed at establishing whether the man had any direct or indirect association with JeM and whether the material found on his devices was connected to any security-related activities.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the alleged Vadodara plot or the nature of the suspected links. The investigation is continuing, and the allegations against the individual have not yet been established.