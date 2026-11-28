CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday stated that Tamil Nadu enjoys complete religious freedom and that traditional customs and religious practices are followed across the State without restrictions.

In a post on social media platform X, he described claims suggesting that Tamil Nadu lacks religious freedom, particularly those circulated in North India, as incorrect. He also alleged that certain media organisations had increased the spread of this narrative.

Chidambaram highlighted several festivals dedicated to Lord Muruga, including Karthigai Deepam, Thai Poosam, Shashti, Panguni Uthiram and Vaikasi Visakam. He said these festivals are celebrated widely across Tamil Nadu without hindrance or interference.

Referring specifically to the Karthigai Deepam festival, the Congress MP stated that traditional lamps were lit in temples where the practice is followed and in millions of households, including his own.

His remarks come amid developments surrounding the ceremonial lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The issue has attracted public attention following directions from the Supreme Court regarding the lighting of the traditional lamp.