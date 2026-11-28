CHANDIGARH: Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers staged a protest near Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday, seeking action on their long-pending demands. Heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site.

The protesting teachers alleged that the Punjab government had failed to address their concerns despite repeated assurances over the past five years. They said their case involved 180 teachers whose recruitment-related issues remained unresolved.

One protester said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had earlier promised that the matter would be settled on priority after the AAP came to power. However, the teachers claimed that no action had been taken despite the passage of five years.

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged irregularities by a clerk in the Education Department. They demanded the suspension of the official, accusing the department of failing to take appropriate action.

Another teacher said the group had planned a peaceful demonstration but was stopped by police from moving closer to Sisodia’s residence.

The teachers said they would continue seeking justice until their demands were addressed.