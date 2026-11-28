NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Delimitation Bill, alleging that it could affect democratic representation and SC/ST interests.

Speaking after an INDIA bloc floor leaders’ meeting, Kharge asked why the government had not clarified how census figures would guide delimitation. He said the ongoing census was expected to provide population data.

Referring to Article 330 of the Constitution, which provides for SC and ST reservation in the Lok Sabha, Kharge argued that reserved seats should increase in proportion to these communities’ population. He alleged that the bill lacked a provision to ensure this.

Kharge also questioned the Election Commission of India’s role, raising concerns about its handling of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc discussed its response ahead of Parliament’s special session, beginning November 30. It demanded that the Lok Sabha’s strength be retained, women’s reservation be implemented within the existing strength, and each state’s seat share be protected for 25 years.

The government’s package proposes a 50 per cent increase in seats and aims to facilitate 33 per cent reservation for women. It proposes using the 2011 Census for delimitation while retaining the 1971 basis for state-wise seat allocation until 2051.