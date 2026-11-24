DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government will launch the Baini-Bhuli Yojana in December, providing financial assistance of ₹20,000 each to 5.23 lakh eligible rural women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive the amount in two instalments. The first instalment of ₹10,000 will be transferred directly into their bank accounts in December, while the remaining amount will be released later. The government has allocated ₹523 crore from the state treasury for the first instalment.

Dhami said the initiative aims to strengthen women’s financial independence and improve their opportunities for education, employment and progress. He emphasised that women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance remain among the government’s priorities.

Rural Development Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary said the scheme would benefit women associated with Self-Help Groups, the Rural Livelihood Mission and various self-employment activities. He noted that women contribute significantly to the rural economy through agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts and local product manufacturing.

Chaudhary added that the government was implementing several initiatives to promote women entrepreneurs and help them become ‘Lakhpati Didis’. These programmes also focus on branding and marketing locally produced goods to improve income opportunities.

He said the Baini-Bhuli Yojana would further support women’s economic participation and strengthen ongoing welfare initiatives in the state. The government is also working across education, employment, healthcare and sports to improve opportunities for women.

Responding to a question about extending the scheme to urban women, Chaudhary said a separate initiative for them would be introduced soon.