CHENNAI: Political leaders in Tamil Nadu have demanded action over allegations that a TVK MLA sent inappropriate WhatsApp messages to a woman district collector. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi questioned the state government’s response, asking why Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and his ministers had remained silent until the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the court intervened.

Kanimozhi alleged that authorities had failed to act despite the issue being raised earlier. She questioned how a woman district collector could face difficulties in registering a complaint and called for the court to monitor the investigation. “Justice has to be done, and the court should monitor this,” she said. She also said the matter would be raised in Parliament.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the immediate arrest of the Kallakurichi TVK MLA, Arul Vignesh, and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. He alleged that attempts had been made to suppress the complaint and criticised the government’s handling of the issue.

Palaniswami said the Madras High Court had directed the government to obtain an affidavit from the collector. He claimed that the formal complaint emerged following judicial intervention. He also questioned the government’s commitment to women’s safety and demanded action against those allegedly involved in concealing the matter.

The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the allegations on Sunday. Its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, wrote to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police seeking a fair and impartial inquiry and requested an Action Taken Report within seven days.

Meanwhile, TVK MLA Arul Vignesh has denied sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to the collector, dismissing the allegations as rumours. Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had earlier described the claims as false social media reports.