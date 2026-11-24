PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed officials to complete ongoing infrastructure projects at Patliputra University, Purnea University and Patna University by March 2027. The instructions were issued during a high-level review meeting under the Bihar Gati initiative at the Sankalp auditorium in Patna on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister reviewed projects worth more than Rs 100 crore, focusing on higher education infrastructure and agricultural development. He asked officials to speed up construction and ensure that all projects meet the deadline.

At Patliputra University, the review covered the administrative and academic buildings, indoor stadium and connecting road from the National Highway. Infrastructure works at Purnea and Patna universities were also discussed. Choudhary directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Patna University in consultation with stakeholders. He also stressed that university hostel accommodation should be reserved exclusively for students and asked officials to facilitate the opening of degree colleges in B.Ed. colleges.

During the review of agricultural schemes, Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Narmadeshwar Lal briefed the Chief Minister on the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Choudhary called for district-wise action plans to promote cash crops and identify priorities in the state’s agricultural sector, with a focus on improving farmers’ incomes.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen the branding and market availability of Bihar’s agricultural produce. Officials were directed to develop transportation and logistics facilities by 2030 to help farmers access national and international markets.

The Chief Minister said stronger higher education infrastructure and agricultural development were essential for the state’s progress. He called for coordination among departments to ensure timely implementation of schemes and direct benefits for students and farmers.