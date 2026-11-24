LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) will release its PDA manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, marking Constitution Day. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the document, titled Manifesto of the People (Jan-Man ka Manifesto), with the slogan, “A Pledge for ’27: The PDA Commitment”.

Prepared under the supervision of former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, the manifesto places the protection of the Constitution, democracy and reservation at the centre of the party’s campaign. It will outline commitments on employment, education and social justice, focusing on women, youth and marginalised communities. The party also plans to release separate region-specific manifestos for different divisions and districts.

Detailed policy proposals are expected to be presented during the November 26 launch. Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to attend the event at the party office, followed by a Constitution March.

Meanwhile, Yadav has said discussions on possible alliance arrangements are continuing, with the party’s primary objective being to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also announced plans to submit a formal complaint to the Election Commission, alleging that some officials have been functioning as agents of the ruling party.